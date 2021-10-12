Aurangabad, October 12: An incident of online fraud has come to light from Maharashtra's Aurangabad where a 46-year-old businessman was duped of Rs 55,500 by fraudsters. The cyber crooks cheated the man on the pretext of offering COVID-19-related discounts on credit card dues. According to a report by TOI, the incident was reported from Nageshwarwadi area of the city. The businessman was a victim of cyberattacks on his two bank-accounts on two consecutive days.

Describing his ordeal, the man said that he got a call from an unknown person on June 28. The man on the call offered him Rs 300 COVID-19 related discount on his dues towards the credit card. The victim further added that the fraudster on the call sent him an SMS on the mobile phone and further asked me to share the same. However, he refused to do so. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

While the duo was on a call, a sum of Rs 37,000 got debited from the victim's account, leaving him shocked. The victim of the fraud said the conmen attacked his other account with a private bank on the next day and took away Rs 18,500. The TOI report states that a complaint was registered against unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

