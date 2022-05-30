Mumbai, May 30: Amid the water scarcity in Maharashtra, residents of Navi Mumbai's Old township are all set to face water cuts as the area will receive water on alternate days. According to reports, the area will face water cuts on alternate days due to the dipping water levels in the Dehrang dam.

Sources said that the water supply on alternate days will continue till mid-June through the zoning system as the city is expected to receive rains by then. Mumbai Rains 2022: City's Water Stock To Last for at Least Three Months Even if Monsoon Gets Delayed.

According to a report in the Times of India, the PMC has split the Panvel town area into two zones in order to enforce alternate day water supply. An official said that the water levels in the Dehrang dam have dropped further. Interestingly, the dam supplies water to old Panvel township and nearby villages.

Sources from the civic body said that the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) needs around 30 MLD of water daily to supply to a population of around 2 lakh in Panvel town. In order to fulfill the daily water requirement, the PCMC is dependent on the MIDC and the MJP.

However, an official said that after the water supply was interrupted by both the agencies, the PCMC withdrew excess water from the Dehrang dam.

