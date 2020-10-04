A youth has been arrested for sending photographs of sensitive and restricted areas at Military camp in Deolali near Nasik district of Maharashtra. Devlali is an important training center of Indian army. The 21-year-old youth, identified as Sanjeev Kumar hails from Gopalganj in Bihar works near a construction site at Devlali.

Police found that he has sent the pictures to a WhatsApp group that belongs to Pakistan. According to police, the army troopers found him coming near the prohibited area which was around two kilometers ahead from the construction site where he works. They chased him while clicking pictures from his mobile phone. Police registered a case against him and further investigation is on.

