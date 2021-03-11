New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the other leaders who greeted people of the nation on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2021. The leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the people of the country on this joyous occasion. Mahashivratri is considered to be an auspicious Hindu festival. The unique festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the country. Mahashivratri 2021: Why Is Dhatura Offered to Shivling? Know More Mahashivratri and the Significance of Thornapple for Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri 2021, which will be celebrated on Thursday, March 11 this year, will be marked keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols. Devotees of Lord Shiva meditate, chant stotras and fast on Shivratri. President Ram Nath Kovind took to twitter and greeted people of the nation on Mahashivratri 2021. "Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, may this festival bless the whole of humanity", the President tweeted.

महाशिवरात्रि के पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। देवी पार्वती और भगवान शिव के विवाह के पावन स्मरण स्वरुप मनाया जाने वाला यह उत्सव सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए कल्याणकारी हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm regards and greetings to the people of India on an auspicious day. "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!", he said.

देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर-हर महादेव! Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

Union Miniter Prakash Javadekar also extended Mahashivratri 2021 greetings to the people of India. "Greetings on The Auspicious Occasion of Maha Shivaratri", he tweeted. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals: Know More About Shubh Muhurat, Shankar Mantras & Steps to Follow for Bringing in Prosperity to Your Life During Shiv Puja.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister greeted people of the country on Mahashivratri and wished for their happiness, prosperity, joy to people.

आपको #महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक बधाई! जटाटवीगलज्जल प्रवाहपावितस्थले गलेऽवलम्ब्य लम्बितां भुजंगतुंगमालिकाम्‌। डमड्डमड्डमड्डमनिनादवड्डमर्वयं चकार चंडतांडवं तनोतु नः शिवः शिवम॥ आदिदेव भगवान शिव की कृपा से सुख, समृद्धि, आनंद और मंगल हो। जगत का कल्याण हो, यही प्रार्थना! हर हर महादेव! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 11, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also greeted people on Mahashivratri.

In Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the celebration of the festival. The guidelines said people should not crowd temples and instead offer prayers at home. Moreover, the temple managements should ensure that the premises are disinfected and COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and use of masks is followed, the government said.

