Mangaluru, June 18: In a shocking incident, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband after their 10-month-old baby died from swallowing a discarded beedi in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The tragic event unfolded on June 14 when the infant reportedly ingested the tobacco product left behind at home. Despite efforts by doctors at Wenlock Hospital, the child died the following morning. Police have registered a case of negligence against the father and launched an investigation.

As reported by the Indian Express, the infant, Anish Kumar, was playing at home in Adyar when he accidentally swallowed a piece of beedi discarded by his father, Bittu Kumar, who works as a wedding decorator. The child’s mother, Lakshmidevi, had repeatedly warned her husband against smoking and carelessly disposing of beedis inside the house. However, her warnings went unheeded, leading to the tragic incident. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Poisons Family for Months To Continue Extramarital Affair, Arrested After Husband Finds Pills While Searching for Phone in Hassan.

The parents rushed Anish to Wenlock Hospital around two hours after the ingestion, where doctors provided intensive treatment. Despite their best efforts, the baby’s condition worsened, and he passed away on the morning of June 15. The heartbreaking loss has left the family devastated, with the mother blaming the father for negligence. Karnataka Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Sexual Assault Attempt in Hubballi.

Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against Bittu Kumar. The authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to determine if further legal action is warranted. Authorities have also sought a detailed medical report from Wenlock Hospital to corroborate the child’s cause of death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).