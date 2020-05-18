Mann Ki Baat on May 31: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Ideas From Citizens, Here's How You Can Share Suggestions

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 18: Ahead of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions and ideas from citizens. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to ideas and inputs from citizens for his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly address. People can send their ideas and suggestions by May 25. It will be the 65th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

People can dial 1800-11-7800 to record their message and can write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov.in. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions. "I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st," PM Modi tweeted on Monday. May 31, also coincides with the last day of the lockdown 4.0. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Corona Warriors, Asks People to Wear Face Masks And Quit Spitting on Roads.

PM Narendra Modi Seeks Ideas For 'Mann Ki Baat' From Citizens:

I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st. You can: Record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. Write on NaMo App or MyGov. https://t.co/3KdKpSSCUW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2020

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' address on April 26, PM Modi had hailed the "people-driven war" in India against the coronavirus outbreak. He had appealed to the people to shun the habit of spitting in public places. "We in India always knew that spitting in public places is wrong. Yet, it continued in places. Now is the best time to ensure we do not spit," he had said in his over 30-minute-long address.

The Prime Minister had also urged people to turn the month of Ramadan into a symbol of patience, goodwill, sensitivity and service. "Holy month of Ramzan has begun. While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time," he had said.