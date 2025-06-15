Hyderabad, June 15: In a disturbing incident from Hyderabad’s Saidabad area, a 45-year-old flower vendor named Gishan died after allegedly being made to consume toddy laced with sleeping pills by his wife, Ayesha Parveen. Police have taken the woman into custody and registered a case of suspicious death.

According to officials, Gishan and Ayesha had been married for several years but their relationship had been under strain for a long time. Ayesha had previously filed a domestic violence case against her husband at the LB Nagar police station, highlighting ongoing tension in their marriage.

Matters reportedly worsened when Gishan began suspecting Ayesha of having an extramarital affair. The couple allegedly fought about it multiple times. Police believe that the tensions may have driven Ayesha to plan his murder.

Two days before his death, Ayesha is suspected to have mixed sleeping pills into toddy and made Gishan drink it. Shortly after consuming the spiked drink, he fell unconscious. Allegedly fearing the consequences of her actions, Ayesha rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death. Based on preliminary findings, police have registered a criminal case and are continuing their investigation to confirm the sequence of events. Ayesha remains in custody, and further legal action will depend on the results of the forensic and medical reports.

