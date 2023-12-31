New Delhi, December 31: Delhi Police once again stole the social media spotlight on Sunday, weaving a cautionary tale for New Year's Eve with a dash of Bollywood flair. Using the platform X, the police department creatively urged citizens to revel responsibly in the transition to 2024.

The advisory took a cinematic turn as it implored, ''New Year's eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', agar 'Animal' bankar 'Bawaal' ya 'Nonstop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajayee 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manaana pade.'' 'We Are Fully Stocked for 31st' Mumbai Police's New Year's Eve 2023 Bandobast for Mumbaikars' Safety Scene Is Full Tight, Check Fun Tweet

The witty play on Bollywood movie titles served as a humorous yet poignant reminder to avoid chaos during the celebrations. The post also read, "SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!" New Year 2024: Delhi Police New Year's Eve Advisory Gets a Bollywood Twist

Delhi Police Rings In New Year With Bollywood Caution

SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!#NewYear#NewYearEve#NewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/ErEllJNIHN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 31, 2023

Meanwhile, police in large number have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation. Special pickets to keep vigil eye and check on vehicles, including drunk and driving, will be installed on Sunday evening. A senior police official said that over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in two shifts across the city

