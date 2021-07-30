Impoverished workers are now depending on efforts from Math Goats and similar organizations as their villages recover from the pandemic.

About 8,000 families, predominantly downtrodden sections, of several remote and forested villages of Bangar mandal along the Chittoor-Bengaluru, are still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 second wave. Normalcy is yet to return here as curfew is still in force from afternoon to sunrise. Nearly every single one of these families is struggling to find enough food to survive.

Mandal Revenue Officer Susheela tells Yahoo that the residents of these villages have been dependent on donated goats for milk since the lockdown commenced. "Apart from the government support, some NGOs partnered with Math Goats are distributing provisions to them regularly," she adds. This story isn’t unique to India. Oxfam estimates that since the start of the COVID pandemic, nearly 100M people have been forced into extreme poverty and hunger.

If you haven’t heard of it, MathGoats.org (formerly MathGoats.com) is an organization that donates goats to world hunger causes when users answer math questions correctly. When a user answers questions, they see ads from Math Goats’ sponsors. The sponsors then pay for the goat donations.

In an earlier, interview with Yahoo, site founders Ben Willox, and Michael Klein mentioned that their inspiration for the website came from a WFP article detailing the immense impact one Goat can have on a hungry family. Since 2018, Math Goats has helped over ~13K families and is expected to double their donations in 2021. The founders have been been given multiple awards for their effort, including IE20 (Excellence in Impact Entrepreneurship) from Yahoo.

A WFP spokesperson said: "MathGoats really hits home how the web can be harnessed to raise awareness and funds for the world's number one emergency."

She said word of the game has spread with the help of internet bloggers and news websites. "The site is a viral marketing success story.”

If this story has left you wondering how to get involved, brush up your math skills, head over to www.mathgoats.org, and do your part in ending world hunger.