Meerut, August 18: In a shocking incident, a woman was found bleeding by a canal after she was attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday evening. There were marks of cut on her face and throat. According to the woman, she was attacked because she wanted to marry someone she had been in a relationship with but her family members were against it. Two people, including the woman's brother, were arrested in connection with the incident. Agra Shocker: Father Hangs Son Upside Down, Thrashes Him With Rope; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman was found bleeding by a canal with her face and throat slashed with a sharp weapon. Instead of rushing her to the hospital, locals filmed her and even "interviewed" her. She was taken to a hospital after police reached the spot. Her condition was said to be stable. She recorded her statement before a magistrate based on which her brother and a relative were taken into custody. Yogi Adityanath Approves Setting Up Property Damage Claim Tribunals in Lucknow, Meerut.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she was attacked because her family was fiercely against her marrying someone she had been in a relationship with, NDTV reported. After it emerged that locals did not take her to the hospital and kept recording videos of her, the Uttar Pradesh put out an appeal urging people to take a victim of assault to a hospital immediately instead of filming videos.

"The time between someone getting injured and that person being taken to hospital is called 'golden hour'. It's a crucial time. The Supreme Court has ruled that anyone who takes such a person to hospital will not be questioned. So I appeal to everyone, instead of making videos please take such a person to hospital - please do not wait for the police to arrive," senior police officer Avinash Pandey was quoted as saying.

