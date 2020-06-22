Justin Grome started his entrepreneurship journey at the age of 11 when he discovered his talent for photography and the potential of social media marketing simultaneously. While his peers kept busy with ‘teenage things’, Justin learnt the art of software development, graphic designing, marketing, and analytics – while keeping up with his academics.

And today, the 21-year-old is the CEO of Clonefluence Inc., a one-stop media company that works to promote music all over the world. In a span of three years, the company has managed to enlist many renowned artists of the country including Atari Jones, YONAS, Kiki Rowe, Ash Riser, and Kendrick Lamar.

Justin recalls receiving his first camera for Christmas when he was around 12. He took photos of everything that captured his ‘creative eye’ and uploaded them on digital platforms. His memes and comedic posts were an instant hit with the young audience, which led him to reach 100 million users and 25 million impressions during a single month on Twitter.

He was featured on Worldstar’s Instagram Page for amassing over 500,000 comments and on BuzzFeed for the funniest tweets of all time in 2017. He was also nominated as the face of the app iFunny for his amusing posts. However, the success with social media was limited when his Twitter account was suspended for ‘offensive content.’

But Justin does not give up and continues to pave further in the industry by establishing his own company in 2017. Throughout the years, Justin acquired extensive knowledge of social media marketing and analytics. He decided to pursue the same further and officially launched Clonefluence Inc. at the age of 17.

The initial aim of Clonefluence Inc. was to assist underground artists in establishing their online presence. The small team offered various services such as marketing, promotions, follower’s engagement, and artists’ promotion. The use of innovative technology, the latest trends, and the team’s expertise quickly grew Clonefluence into a six-figure agency in less than three years – and continues to evolve.

What sets the Company Apart?

In the digital era, there are multiple social media management companies running all across the globe. However, Justin’s venture is fully virtual. He acclaims himself as a ‘Cloud Manager’ and conducts all communications with the artists through the internet – unlike any other competitor.

Justin Grome – the Future!

Justin’s future goals are to continue working for the betterment of Clonefluence Inc. He has also established a subsidiary by the name of Earidescence. The aim of his latest division is to promote artists on an international platform and provide them with more opportunities.

He recently graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Possessing a multitude of talent, Justin proves that he is not just a jack-of-all-trades but a master of many! His strong dedication and focus towards the end-goal has helped him achieve a surreal success - and we can’t wait to see how far he goes!