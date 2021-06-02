Shillong, June 2: Eight members of a family fell sick after consuming mushrooms in Meghalaya. While five of them died, two survived and one remained hospitalised. The incident took place in Lumdam village in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The mushrooms, consumed by the family, are known as Tit-Kber. They are usually consumed by locals, reports said. Glowing Mushrooms Found in Meghalaya: Know How These Bioluminescent Fungi Species Emit Light at Night (Watch Videos).

The eight people fell ill after consuming mushrooms they collected from a nearby forest. Locals rushed them to the civil hospital in Shillong. However, five of them died. "The villagers had immediately admitted the sick persons at Shillong civil hospital, where five persons died," Superintendent of Police Herbert Lyngdoh in West Khasi Hills district, was quoted by India Today as saying. What to Eat To Beat Coronavirus? Types of Mushrooms That Are Excellent to Boost Immunity and Fight Respiratory Symptoms.

The deceased persons were identified as Korbenshon Mawnai, Barisha Mawnai, Storshon Mawnai, Smilinda Mawnai and Stebenshon Mawnai. The eldest daughter and youngest son of the family survived and their father was being treated. Sordar Shnong (headman) of Lumdam, Andreas Nongrang told The Northeast Today that it was a strange incident.

"We would often consume the mushroom. But we don’t understand, why this has happened to them?" Nongrang said. It is suspected that mushrooms were poisonous. Ailin Lyngdoh, an elder of the village, said the family consumed mushrooms on May 25 and fell ill the next day. Five of them had died by May 30.

