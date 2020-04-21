MHA Issues Fresh Note to States, Union Territories, Says 'Caregivers of Senior Citizens Exempted in Coronavirus Lockdown'

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21: The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh note to all the states and Union Territories on specific services and activities clarifying that caregivers of senior citizens residing with them have been exempted from lockdown measures.

Pre-paid mobile recharge utilities, and food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc. located in urban areas have also been exempted from the restrictions imposed as per nationwide lockdown norms. Coronavirus Lockdown: Prepaid Mobile Recharge Shops, Caregivers of Senior Citizens, Food Processing Units in Urban Areas Exempted, Says MHA Advisory.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla clarified it through a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states in response to some queries received with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities within the categories already allowed in the guidelines issued under the Home Ministry's consolidated guideline issued on April 15, which was further modified on April 16 and April 19.

Ministry of Home Affairs Order:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in lockdown guidelines, gives SoP on sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers. pic.twitter.com/NBnQ6BkX34 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

"However, as specified in the lockdown measures, National COVID-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured," the letter mentions. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"District authorities and field agencies may please be informed on the above accordingly so as to avoid ambiguity at the ground level."

As per the consolidated guidelines issued on April 15 after the extension of lockdown for another 19 days, the Home Ministry had given exemptions in some activities from April 20. The second phase of the lockdown will end on May 3.