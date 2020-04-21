Coronavirus Lockdown: Prepaid Mobile Recharge Shops, Caregivers of Senior Citizens, Food Processing Units in Urban Areas Exempted, Says MHA Advisory

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21: The government on Tuesday clarified about some services and activities that are exempted from the lockdown arising due to the novel coronavirus situation. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a notice clarified caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge utilities, food processing units in urban areas have already been exempted from COVID-19 lockdown. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

As per the notification, mobile recharge shops can start operations. Supply of essential goods including food processing units such as milk processing plants, bread factories, dal mills can also resume. Lockdown 2.0: Selective Relaxation Allowed in Non-Containment Areas, Here's What's Open and Shut From April 20 Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

MHA Tweet:

In response to queries, it is clarified that specific services/activities below have already been exempted from #lockdown measures to fight #COVID19 ●Caregivers of senior citizens residing with them ●Prepaid mobile recharge utilities ●Food processing units in urban areas pic.twitter.com/8Kiro1881p — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 21, 2020

List of Services/Activities That Can Operate During Lockdown:

Social sector under clause 8(i) include bed side attendants and care givers of senior citizens in their homes,

Public utilities under clause 11(v) include recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection.

Supply of essential goods under clause 13(i) include food processing units such as bread factories, mil processing plants, flour mills, dal mills, etc. located in urban areas.

The clarification was issued by MHA on Tuesday in continuation with its April 16 and April 19 guidelines. The extended lockdown in India will end on May 3. The first phase of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.