Migrant Workers Gather Outside Shivamogga DM's Office Demanding West Bengal Govt to Arrange Trains

Shivamogga, May 15: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over the "Sharmik Special trains", hundreds of migrants workers from West Bengal gathered outside the office of the District Magistrate in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Thursday. The migrant workers demanded that the West Bengal Government should arrange trains for them so that they could reach their native places. Piyush Goyal Seeks State Govts' Nods to Ferry Stranded Migrants, Says Indian Railways Can Ply 300 Shramik Special Trains Everyday.

One of the workers, told news agency ANI, “120 people are stranded here. Govt here is saying Mamata Banerjee is not giving the green signal.” The protest came a day after Banerjee had said that her government would run 105 additional special trains to bring back migrant workers stranded in several other states.

Banerjee in a tweet, said, “Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains. Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal, bringing our people back home.”

Karnataka: Scores of migrant workers from West Bengal today gathered outside District Magistrate's office in Shivamogga demanding West Bengal govt to provide them train. A worker says, "120 people are stranded here. Govt here is saying Mamta Banerjee is not giving green signal". pic.twitter.com/gXrPZ8s8Dl — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Responding to Banerjee’s tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday slammed the West Bengal Government for accepting only 105 trains over 30 days. He said that there is a need for 105 "Shramik Special" trains a day to take stranded migrants hailing from West Bengal back home. Goyal tweeted, “I feel sad that while there is a need for 105 trains/day to bring back migrants to West Bengal, the state is accepting only 105 trains over 30 days. I once again hope for the sake of Bengali brothers and sisters in different parts of the country, that West Bengal will accept them back with open arms.”

Goyal also asked the state government speed up setting up of adequate arrangements to receive its migrants. The railways had started the migrant special service on May 1 after the central government gave its approval for transportation of stranded workers on trains during the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had written to the West Bengal Chief Minister. In the latter, Shah alleged that the West Bengal government was not allowing special trains for migrants to reach the state. The Home Minister added that the state government was not cooperating with the Centre to help stranded migrants reach their home. He described it as "injustice" for Bengali workers stranded in different parts of the country.