Piyush Goyal Seeks State Govts' Nods to Ferry Stranded Migrants, Says Indian Railways Can Ply 300 Shramik Special Trains Everyday

Shramik Special trains for migrant workers. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: The Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday requested all the state governments to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants. He was of the opinion that this move would help all the migrant workers back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself. Goyal claimed that Indian Railways can run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday.

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal wrote, "I appeal to all the States to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself."

Adding on, he also mentioned about Indian Railways' preparedness to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday. Goyal wrote, "As per the directions of Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days." Madhya Pradesh: 20 Coaches of Shramik Special Train, Carrying Migrant Workers from Surat, Get Detached from Engine Near Jabalpur.

Here's what Piyush Goyal wrote:

Earlier in the day, 20 coaches of a Shramik special train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine about 30-kilometres away from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. However, the coaches were reattached and the train resumed its journey.

It is to be known that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently allowed the movement of people and also laid down the procedure for the same. These Shramik special trains have been deployed to transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations.