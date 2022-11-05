Gurugram, November 5: In yet another incident of mob lynching, a woman was allegedly assaulted on Thursday in a crowded market area in Farrukhnagar on the suspicion of being a member of a child-lifting gang. However, it was later revealed that the woman was allegedly stealing utensils from a shop and was mistaken to be a child lifter.

As per the report published in the Hindustan Times, the three woman suspects had travelled from Delhi to Gurugram with a motive to shoplift. On Tuesday night, three women came out of a utensils store, on realising that the women had shoplifted, shop owner Bale Ram raised the alarm. Due to this, the women panicked. One of them picked up a child and started walking hastily. Video: Man Brutally Thrashed by Locals in Bhiwandi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

Listening the shop owner's alarm, a crowd gathered there by then and they thought that the women were part of a child-lifting gang after spotting one of them pick up the child and walk away speedily. They chased the women for at least 100 metres and managed to catch one of them, identified as Sunita (28). Following this, the owner called the police and the cops arrested the woman. Child-Lifting Rumours in Chhattisgarh: Mentally-ill Man Thrashed by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Durg, Three Arrested.

Based on the complaint, an FIR against the three suspects was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).