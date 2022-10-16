In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Bhiwandi, a man was allegedly beaten by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter. According to reports, the man was brutally beaten on suspicion of talking to a child. The alleged incident took place in Bhiwandi's Nizampura area. As per report, the man entered a house and was talking to a young boy when locals caught him and allegedly thrashed him on suspicion of lifting children. The incident comes amid several rumours of children being kidnapped and lifted and innocents being lynched on suspicion. Child-Lifting Rumours on WhatsApp, Social Media Trigger Panic and Mob Attacks in Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Police Say ‘Don’t Fall for Fake News, Cops on High Alert’.

Man Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)