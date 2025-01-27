In a shocking incident from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 11 student was allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for an hour after requesting a sanitary pad during her examination. The incident took place at a girls' school, and the girl’s father lodged a formal complaint, highlighting the inhumane treatment of his daughter. According to the complaint, when the student realized her period had started, she approached the principal for a sanitary pad. However, instead of assistance, she was reportedly asked to leave the classroom and stand outside for nearly an hour. Reportedly, the father has submitted complaints to several authorities, including the District Magistrate and the State Women’s Commission. An official inquiry has been launched, with the District Inspector of Schools confirming the investigation. Bareilly Shocker: Boy, Cousin Kill Mom’s Partner To ‘Save Family Honour’, Dump Body in Farm in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

Class 11 Student Punished for Requesting Sanitary Pad During Exam in Bareilly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hindu (@the_hindu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)