Mumbai, July 27: Heavy rainfall would continue over parts of Maharashtra and Goa for the next two days with an increase in rainfall activity on July 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over the Konkan region and Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and Goa during the next 2 days. Moreover, there would be an increase in rainfall activity over these regions from July 29. In Maharashtra, the death toll in flooded regions of Maharashtra shot up to 192 on Monday while another 25 are still missing, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District in Maharashtra After Water Level of Krishna River Rises Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

The weather agency said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on July 27. Giving details about the progress of Monsoon, the IMD forecast stated that enhanced rainfall activity with heavy rainfall likely over East and adjoining Central India including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar from today, July 27, 2021. The change in weather is due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood, leading to a low-pressure area. Maharashtra Floods: Shops, Cars, Police Station Partially Submerged in Water in Sangli (Watch Video).

Several other regions in North India including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will experience widespread rainfall activity with very heavy rainfall till July 29, 2021, and reduction thereafter. "Isolated extremely heavy is also likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 27, 2021", the IMD said.

