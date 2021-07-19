New Delhi, July 19: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra and Goa this week, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. According to the monsoon 2021 forecast, widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the west coast and adjoining inland areas during the next 4-5 days. The increase in the rainfall activity is due to an off-shore trough at mean sea level that runs from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist during the next 3-4 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast For North India: Rainfall Activity to Increase Over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other Parts till July 20.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra's Konkan region and parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and adjoining Ghat areas on July 19 and on July 21 and 22. Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the south Gujarat region on July 19, 2021.

Giving details about the monsoon progress in North India, the IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely over most places in Delhi during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India on July 22 and 23. Gurugram Rains: Netizens Share Pics And Videos Of Waterlogging In The City Following Heavy Rainfall.

In Maharashtra's Mumbai, rain fury killed at least 33 people in different rain-related incidents. Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region since midnight, hitting road, rail and air traffic. President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the tragedies while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mourned the loss of lives and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

