New Delhi, August 19: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal today, i.e. on Thursday, August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity is expected over Central India during the next 2-3 days. Also, widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on August 19 and over Madhya Pradesh from August 19 to 20.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter and said that as per the forecast today, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, especially over North Konkan, Northern Madhya Maharashtra & parts of Vidarbha region. Maharashtra Rains Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of State Till August 19, IMD Issues Warning for Marathwada and Konkan.

Here's the tweet by KS Hosalikar:

येत्या २४ तासात महाराष्ट्रात काही भागात मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता आहे. अधिक माहितीसाठी प्रादेशिक हवामान केंन्द्र, मुंबई संकेत स्थळाला भेट ध्या As per IMD forecast today, there is possibility of heavy rains in Maharashtra, especially over N Konkan, N Madhy Mah & parts of Vidarbha too pic.twitter.com/pjPzhuvQW1 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 18, 2021

In the weather forecast, the IMD said that the rainfall activity over Northeast India during the next 24 hours. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours. Decrease in intensity with likely occurrence of isolated heavy rainfall over the above regions during subsequent 3-4 days". the IMD forecast said.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that strong southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India will continue to prevail till August 19, 2021. The IMD said that there will be increased rainfall activity over Northwest India from August 19 with rainfall expected over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar this week.

