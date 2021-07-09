New Delhi, July 9: After a long hiatus, the Southwest Monsoon is again set to enter an active phase in parts of India, especially in North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said on Friday. According to details by Charan Singh, Scientist, IMD, monsoons will begin in Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours. The IMD official was quoted by ANI saying that Delhi received light rains on July 8 and as per the analysis, rainfall will begin from today onwards. The IMD official said that the North West regions of the country will receive heavy rainfall from July 11 to 13. Monsoon 2021 Update: Southwest Monsoon Expected To Revive This Week, To Advance Over Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India Around July 10.

Giving details about the progress of southwest monsoon in parts of India, the IMD forecast on Friday said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, in the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. The weather agency said that conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over remaining parts of the country during July 11 and 12. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Expected To Revive This Week, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka Brace for Heavy Rainfall.

The IMD said the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar. "Widespread rainfall very likely over Northwest India during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 11-13, Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during July 10-13, over Punjab and west Rajasthan on July 11-12 and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 9", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).