New Delhi, September 14: The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin today amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 18-day Parliament session is scheduled to be held between September 14 and October 1. This is for the first time that a Parliament session is taking place amid the break of a contagious disease.

There will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha. On the first day, only i.e. on September 14, of the Lok Sabha will meet in the morning session. Monsoon Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media, Expresses Gratitude to MPs Who Chose to Be on Duty in Distinct Times.

A total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items). The Monsoon session was earlier supposed to take place in July, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed. It has been mentioned that only packed food items will be available in the Parliament canteen for the MPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.

