New Delhi, September 14: Ahead of the monsoon session today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Parliament and addressed the media. The Prime Minister said that the Parliament session is beginning in distinct times as there is coronavirus and there is duty to be fulfilled by all the leaders. In his address, the Prime Minister lauded the dedication of the MPs and expressed gratitude to them as they chose the path to duty amid the pandemic. "This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this", the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister hoped that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers. Monsoon Session of Parliament Begins Today, Will Take Up 47 Items in 18 Sittings Till October 1.

For the first time, the Monsoon Session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts. Except the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. The chambers of both houses along with their respective galleries will be used for sitting of the members in each shift. Monsoon Session 2020 of Parliament: Complete Schedule, List of Bills And Measures Taken in View of COVID-19.

Here's the tweet:

Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/BbqgPhFb5a — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Parliament is fully prepared for the 18-day Monsoon Session from Monday. This time will witness many firsts including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. What is Question Hour? What is Zero Hour? Everything You Need to Know About The Exercise That Holds Parliament Accountable.

All guidelines related to COVID-19 prevention will be strictly followed, the presiding officers of both houses have said. Ahead of the session, over 4,000 people including MPs and staff have been tested for COVID-19. Moreover, most parliamentary operations have been digitalised and the premises have been sanitised and doors made touch-free. Also, touchless sanitisers will be kept at 40 different places within the Parliament House complex, and emergency medical teams and ambulances will also be stationed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).