New Delhi, September 13: Ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat prohibited use of mobile phones by media persons for live telecast or taking bytes of Ministers and lawmakers within Parliament House Complex to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"As informed earlier, media persons shall not use their mobile phones for taking bytes of Ministers and Members of Parliament anywhere in Parliament House Complex," the order issued on Sunday read. Monsoon Session 2020 of Parliament: Complete Schedule, List of Bills And Measures Taken in View of COVID-19.

Similarly, the order said, the use of mobile phones for live telecast will remain prohibited as per past practice. "All norms of social distancing will be adhered to by media persons."

The 4th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday at 9 a.m. However, from September 15 to October 1, the lower house will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. including Saturdays and Sundays. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2020: Rajya Sabha to Elect Deputy Chairman Tomorrow, Govt to Introduce 4 Ordinances.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from September 15, it will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

