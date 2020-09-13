New Delhi, September 13: The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament will commence tomorrow i.e. September 14. This will be the first session of Parliament being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A slew of measures has been taken to ensure contact-less proceedings of the monsoon session and safety of MPs. The monsoon session will take up 47 items, including 45 Bills and 2 financial items. The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. Scroll down to know the full schedule of the monsoon session, list of Bills and measures taken in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. What is Question Hour? What is Zero Hour? Everything You Need to Know About The Exercise That Holds Parliament Accountable.

Monsoon Session 2020: Complete Schedule

The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament will begin from September 14. It means the fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd Session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to start from September 14. The session may conclude on October 1. The session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days). Not Having Question Hour is Against Basic Structure of Constitution: Asaduddin Owaisi.

Monsoon Session 2020: Full List of Bills

The total eleven Bills replacing the ordinance namely: (i)The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020. (ii) The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.(iii) The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (iv) The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (v) The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.(vi) The Insolvency & Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020 ( vii) The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (viii) The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 (ix)The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (x) The Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (xi) The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are required to be passed during the ensuing Monsoon Session.

Further, some important pending legislations in the Houses required to be considered and passed during the Session are (i) The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020. (ii) The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.(iii)The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2019as passed by Rajya Sabha.(iv)The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(v) The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha. (vi) The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (vii) The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(viii)The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha.(ix)The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020(x) The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020. (xi) The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha (xii)The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha.(xiii)The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha.(xiv)The Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 (xv) The Code On Social Security and Welfare, 2019 (xvi) The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2019 (xvii) The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019

Some other new bills likely to be introduced, considered and passed during this session are: (i) The Bilateral Netting of Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 (ii) The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (iii) The Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (iv) The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 (v) The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.(vi) The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (vii) The Foreign Contribution (Regulation)Amendment Bill, 2020(viii) The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (ix) The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (x) The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2020. (xi) The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (xii) The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language, Bill, 2020.

There are few bills for withdrawal during the session namely: (i) The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018 (ii) The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011 (iii) The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011 (iv)The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013 (v)The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013.

Monsoon Session 2020: List of Measures Taken In View of COVID-19

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, there will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha. But on the first day of the monsoon session, Lok Sabha will meet in the morning session. To maintain physical distancing, MPs will be sitting in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses as well as galleries. Seats are separated with poly-carbon sheets. A mobile application has been launched through which lawmakers can mark their attendance.

