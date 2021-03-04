In this time of normalized chaos and crisis, there are so many opportunities to create generational wealth for those who are in the position to seize the moment and create solutions to the problems that are plaguing the world right now. This is the perfect time for you to use your existing skills to turn your passion into major profit. So what’s stopping you?

For an elite group of entrepreneurs, Taurea Avant, Chris Cooper, and Christy Rutherford are hosting the Movement to Millions Luxury Mansion Mastermind Experience in Saint Maarten this year.

This four-day immersive experience is designed to help you remove the self-limiting beliefs that are keeping you from living the life and building the business you deserve. With nearly 50 years of combined experience, this internationally acclaimed dynamic TRIO has helped thousands of people get unstuck, learn how to monetize their expertise to create multiple streams of income and GET SH*T DONE!

Each successful in their own right, Taurea, Chris, and Christy believe that people deserve a 7-figure income, to be on private yachts and to travel to exclusive locations all around the world!

They’ve specifically designed this luxury Mastermind experience for driven, top-earning entrepreneurs that want to connect, collaborate, and create with an elite network of high performing industry shapers and world changers.

This TRIO will assist an exclusive Mastermind group with (1) discovering what’s blocking their next level of success, (2) learn how to monetize their expertise to create multiple streams of income while working smarter and not harder, because multiple businesses are not the same as multiple streams, and (3) create and action plan and Get Sh*t Done! It’s time for you to stop being overworked and underpaid.

The key to this is being a part of the Movement to Millions Luxury Mansion Mastermind Experience, is you will have personal access to three of the baddest coaches on the planet. You will leave having expanded your network with other driven entrepreneurs and have ACTIONABLE steps and the blueprint to elevate and expand your 7-figure empire!

No more watching, wishing and waiting. It's time to stop quitting, stop procrastinating, and get sh*t done! You'll learn the proven tools, techniques, and strategies that will not leave you confused, like other "experts or Masterminds." You will walk away with your Million Dollar Masterplan.

Taurea Vision Avant’s

Taurea Vision Avant is a TEDX speaker with a computer science bachelor’s degree from Hampton University. She is an author of more than 15+ books and the latest is “Don’t Go Broke Trying to Be a Business Owner“. Taurea has spoken in more than 5 countries in front of groups as large as 10,000 and has been featured on ABC, Fox, CBS, and more! In 2009, Taurea founded Show Your Success LLC where she has helped more than 5000 speakers, coaches, and network marketers write books to grow their business. She’s assisted more than 100 authors with earning +$10,000 a month. Taurea also founded a non-profit, Urban CEO Network, whose mission is to help empower and educate men and women from the Urban Community in a non-intimidating way.

Chris Cooper

Seen on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX, TWO TIME #1 Best-Selling Author, Lifestyle & Procrastination Expert Chris Cooper is one of the most dynamic, engaging and accomplished authors, coaches, trainers and speakers in America. With three academic degrees, numerous professional certifications, book smarts and street smarts this young man of vision, passion and charisma has done it all! From being the youngest Senior

Manager ever with a major Fortune 100 Company to starting three businesses, to running with the bulls in Spain and even Walking on Fire, Chris’ life has indeed been and continues to be an exciting adventure.

Chris is a Tony Robbins trained Elite Peak Performance and Business Results coach who has given over 15,000 coaching sessions, delivered over 4500 presentations and live events across the world, and serves clients on 5 continents. Chris has worked and consulted for over 75 Fortune 500 Companies saving them millions of dollars and has transferred that success to his own practice in which he achieves outstanding results for his clients by implementing a customized need-focused approach utilizing best-in-class coaching tools and techniques. His no-nonsense process and system gets results!

Christy Rutherford

With over 20 years of leadership experience, Christy is an international executive leadership coach and business advisor. She assists women with getting promoted through office politics and self-care. Her clients have received over $1.7 million in promotions, raises, and bonuses since June 2020.

A Harvard Business School Alumna, Christy is also a certified Executive Leadership Coach from Georgetown University and has been featured in Forbes three times. An author, Christy published five #1 best-selling books on Amazon in eight months.

Christy is the 13th African American woman to achieve the rank of Commander (Lieutenant Colonel equivalent) in the U.S. Coast Guard’s 225+ year history where her demographic was .1%.

Among her many professional accomplishments, her national recognition includes Harvard Business School’s 2018 Launching New Ventures Pitch Contest Grand Master Champion and Cambridge Who’s Who Amongst Executives and Professionals.