Agra, September 14: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday renamed Mughal Museum in Agra as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. The decision was taken by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting of the developmental work in Agra division. The meeting was held through video conferencing. One District One Product: Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Aid for Running ODOP Stores.

“There is a need to promote subjects which are the pride of the nation, except for the symbols of the mentality of slavery. Mughals cannot be our heroes. Instead, Shivaji Maharaj is our hero,” reported CNN News 18 quoting Adityanath as saying. The construction of the museum began in Shilpagram near the Taj Mahal in 2016. Not Just Allahabad and Faizabad, Government Has Renamed 25 Places in Last One Year, Know the Old and New Names of the Cities.

Tweet by ANI:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to name the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (file pic) pic.twitter.com/elO4CO7rhy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2020

The construction of the museum is still underway. The museum is located at a distance of around 1 km from the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. David Chipperfield Architects and Noida-based Studio Archohm are working on the museum. Documents related to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s connection with Agra will be displayed in the gallery of the museum. It is built at the cost of Rs 140 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).