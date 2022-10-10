Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Aug 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1. The news of Yadav's passing was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Samajwadi Party Founder Passes Away at 82.

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at the age of 82, confirms Akhilesh Yadav. He was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week. pic.twitter.com/qDYIuT5DcH — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

