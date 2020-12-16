Mumbai, December 16: The Central Railway has decided to run 10 air-conditioned local trains on the Central line in Mumbai from tomorrow. These 10 AC locals trains will run between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan stations, the Central Railway said on Wednesday. Of the 10 AC trains, two would operate between CSMT and Kalyan, four between CSMT and Dombivli and remaining four between CSMT and Kurla. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The first AC local train will leave from Kurla station for CSMT at 5:42 am. The last AC local train will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11:25 pm. AC local trains won't run on Sundays. "Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra authorities are solely allowed to travel," the Central Railway said. "Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination," it added. Mumbai Local Train Update: Here's What CM Uddhav Thackeray Said on Resumption of Services For All Commuters.

AC Local Trains Schedule in Mumbai:

10 AC services, replacing existing services will run on slow corridor b/w CSMT-Kalyan wef 17.12.2020. Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways and Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY permitted to travel, following all norms mandated for covid 19.@RailMinIndia@Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/8IcaJdOqA5 — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) December 16, 2020

A limited number of local trains are operated on Central, Harbour, Western and Trans-Harbour lines that connect Mumbai to neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Virar-Vasai and other cities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling is restricted.

Till October 20, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism. From October 23, women passengers have also been allowed to use the services. Besides, the Bombay High Court has allowed lawyers to use the services.

