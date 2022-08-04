Mumbai, August 4: In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly tried to set himself ablaze outside a police station in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. Police officials said that the man identified as Niyaz Ansari (42) sustained 25 percent burn injuries. The man has been admitted to the hospital.

According to a report in the Times of India, cops said that the victim had called up the police control room a day earlier and claimed to be a 'terrorist'. Sources from the police said that Ansari, who is an autorickshaw driver, was upset after the bank impounded his vehicle. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Snakebite Victim's Brother Visits Village for Funeral in Bhawanipur Village, Gets Killed by Another Snake.

Ansari's vehicle was taken by the bank after he defaulted on repayment of loan installments. However, the victim had lodged a police complaint stating that his autorickshaw was stolen. A police officer said that the 'terrorist' phone call was traced to Ansari's number, who was then called to the Narpoli police station on Tuesday.

Police officials said that Ansari was drunk when he came to the station. The autorickshaw driver also claimed that a police constable identified as Jadhav took money from him in order to help him get his vehicle back. However, he failed to do so. Cops rubbished Ansari's claim saying that he was lying. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Decide Whether to Refer Issues to 5-Judge Constitution Bench, Says Supreme Court.

An officer from the Narpoli police station said that Ansari created a ruckus outside the police station. This led to a crowd being drawn to the spot. Following this, he struck a match and set himself on fire. Cops present at the spot immediately doused the flames and took him to hospital.

Shockingly, sources said that Ansari blamed them for trying to kill him. The police have booked Ansari for attempt to commit suicide.

