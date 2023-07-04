Mumbai, July 4: At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Container Overturns After Hitting Several Vehicles in Shirpur, Seven Killed; Harrowing Photos and Video Surface.

CCTV Footage of Accident:

VIDEO | CCTV visuals of the accident in which at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GpgiaB9XjB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said. The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.