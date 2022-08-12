Mumbai, August 12: Many commuters had to opt for buses after taxi and auto services were affected after several CNG pumps were shut across Mumbai on Friday morning due to a reduction in network pressure in supplying the gas. This led to buses running packed with passengers in the morning.

According to Times of India, as the pressure of the gas supply was low, the pumps were unable to dispense the fuel which led to minimal availability of autos and taxis during morning peak hours.

Many commuters had to wait for nearly half-an-hour for autos. There was a taxi shortage outside stations for long-distance trains. Fuel Price Hike: IGL Hikes CNG Price in Delhi by Rs 2.5 Per Kg

Earlier, the auto rickshaw and taxi unions expressed shock after the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) increased in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2 and said that they will approach the state government for immediate relief. CNG, PNG Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hikes CNG Price by Rs 6 per Kg, PNG by Rs 4 a Unit in Mumbai

As per details, the CNG is now being sold at ₹86/Kg, which is an increase of ₹6 and domestic PNG is now being sold for ₹52.50/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM), an increase of ₹4. The last hike was on 12 July.

