The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg on Thursday. Meanwhile, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

Check Tweet:

