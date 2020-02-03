Mumbai Police Issue Section 149 CrPC Notice to People Protesting at Nagpada Against CAA

Human Chain Formed in Mumbai in Protest Against CAA (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MrAhmedSays)

Mumbai, February 3: Mumbai police on Monday issued a notice of Section 149 CrPC to people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) at Nagpada. Section 149 implies that every member who is part of an unlawful assembly is guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object. Anti-CAA-NRC Stir in Mumbai: Thousands Form Human Chain From Oshiwara to Amboli to Protest Against Centre's Citizenship Law.

Meanwhile, anti-CAA protests at Nagpada have entered the ninth day on Monday. The sit-in demonstration held by women against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is also known as "Mumbai Bagh". It started on January 26. On Saturday, a section of the protesters decided to call off the protest as the police told the volunteers to vacate the area saying they did not have permission for it.

However, soon after the announcement was made that the protest was being called off, a huge crowd came to the site and started raising slogans. Following this, the plan was given up, and the protest continued. Mumbai Artists Take Up Brush & Paint to Protest Against CAA, NRC.

Parliament enacted the citizenship law in December last year. After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the country witnessed widespread protests across the country. The CAA came into effect from January 10. The act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who escaped religious persecution from the neighbouring Islamic countries.