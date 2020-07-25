Mumbai, July 25: Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 50-year-old Navjivan co-op housing society, officials said on Saturday. According to BMC, the action was taken on Friday after around 60 people from the society detected positive for COVID-19, of which around 40 cases are active.

Of the 18 buildings that have sealed in the society, seventeen are residential while one is commercial. There are around 750 flats in the society in which 4,000 people are residing. The BMC's decision to seal the society made people uncomfortable who alleged that they were not being allowed to move out even for emergency facilities. BMC Declares 381 Areas in Mumbai as Containment Zones to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Bans Vegetables, Fruits Markets, Hawkers in Buffer Zones of Dharavi; Check Full List.

Congress leader Ameen Patel said the society has been completely sealed as there are 11 gates. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 1,44,018 cases of coronavirus, with 1,99,967 cured/migrated/discharged and 13,132 deaths.