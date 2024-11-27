Mumbai, November 27: Mumbai court sentences man to life for killing son over his refusal to call second wife mother Additional sessions judge S D Tawshikar on Monday held the accused, Salim Shaikh, guilty of the 2018 murder, citing that the prosecution has successfully proved that he was the only "author of the offence".

As per a complaint lodged by the victim's mother , the incident occurred in August 2018 when the accused had an argument with his son Imran after the latter refused to address his second wife as mother. Mumbai: Court Convicts Youth for Winking at Woman, Holding Her Hand, Refuses To Impose Any Sentence on Him.

The quarrel took an ugly turn as Shaikh started assaulting his son, and sensing trouble, the complainant rushed to the police station to seek their intervention. However, by the time the police arrived at their house in the Dongri area of south Mumbai, Shaikh had attacked his son with a scissor and grievously injured him. ‘Bombay HC Was Not Justified in Imposing Death Penalty’: Supreme Court Commutes Death Sentence of Watchman Who Killed His Employers in 2007, Restores Trial Court’s Verdict.

The victim was declared dead at a hospital, the complaint stated. Shaikh's defence counsel claimed the victim was under the influence of drugs and had committed suicide by injuring himself with a sharp weapon.