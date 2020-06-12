Mumbai Gets Flood Warning System, to Alert Against Flood-Like Conditions 3 Days in Advance, Here’s How i-FLOWS- Mumbai Works

Mumbai, June 12: With the onset of monsoon in parts of Mumbai, the state government has launched a system which will predict floods before they happen, helping protect property and save lives. Mumbai has been facing floods during monsoon which brings the city to a standstill in spite of its natural and storm water drainage systems. iFLOWS- Mumbai, a state-of the-art Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai was launched on Friday through video conference jointly by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. The Chief Minister said the system developed by MoES is a gift to Mumbaikars.

With the new system, floods will be estimated 3 days in advance, at ward-level. Meanwhile, the decision Support System will enable smart decision-making and action based on risk assessment. The system will help make Mumbai more resilient, by providing early warning for flooding especially during high rainfall events and cyclones. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Here's How i-FLOWS Would Work

The system uses rain gauge data and local data such as data on land use, land topography, drainage systems, water bodies in the city, tide levels, infrastructure and population, which has been provided by BMC. The system is developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences using its in-house expertise, in close collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC). Using these as inputs, the prediction system models weather, rainfall, runoff and water movement, tide and storm surge impacts based on which early Flood Warnings for the city will be provided. The I-FLOWS system will address the flood inundation due to rainfall, river bank breach, storm surge, obstruction of flow due to roads, buildings, rail lines, high tides and sea level rise.

What is i-FLOWS- Mumbai

I-FLOWS is built on a modular structure and comprises seven modules. The Data Assimilation Module gathers a variety of dynamic data including IMD weather forecasts and under-water depth of rivers and lakes across Mumbai city. The Inundation Module will use the data to forecast flood inundation 3 days in advance, while the Flood Module will predict how the water will move across areas expected to be flooded. The Vulnerability and Risk Modules, which together comprise the Decision Support System, enables the administration to take smart decisions to manage the situation based on a scientific and holistic assessment of flooding risks. The Dissemination Module makes information available to field officials through various communication channels, enabling them to take prompt and informed field action.

With the new system in place, it will now be possible for Mumbai to have an estimate of the flood inundation 3 days in advance, along with 3 hours - 6 hours Nowcast (immediate weather updates). Moreover, it will be very useful, to evacuate people from low-lying areas as the system will be able to forecast 12 hours in advance that a particular spot may get flooded. The system will also forecast the rainfall in each pocket.

