Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Domestic Help's Minor Son

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, March 20: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a 27-year-old man was arrested after his domestic son's 12-year-old son complained that the man sexually abused him. According to a Times of India report, residents in the area have complained that there has been a previously similar complaint against the accused, who had attempted to assault other kids in the area too.

The incident took place on the day of Holi when the accused was seen with a minor boy suspiciously walking towards his building. Police informed that locals spotted the accused and after they which they went to the society office to demand the CCTV footage. After looking at the video clippings, they found that the man was with an underprivileged boy and on the further probe, it was found that he was the son of his domestic help. Mumbai Shocker: Computer Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 15 Girl Students During Class in Mahape.

In a similar incident, a computer teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting 15 girl students during a computer class at a government school in Mahape area of Navi Mumbai. The man was arrested and several sections of the IPC&POCSO Act were slapped against him.