Mumbai, November 23: In what can be seen as a bizarre ritual, a man from celebrated his 44th birthday at a crematorium. As per reports, the man identified as Gautam More celebrated his birthday at the crematorium in order to bust myths and fight stereotypes that are associated with such places.

Interestingly, More, a resident of Mohane village in Kalyan was joined by his family and friends at the Mohane crematorium near Ulhas river to ring in his 44th birthday. Surprisingly, the guests also included senior citizens and children who celebrated More's birthday on Saturday night.

According to reports, More also runs campaigns and creates awareness against superstitions and stereotypes that are prevalent in the society. Speaking to the Times of India, More said that said that he celebrated his birthday at the crematorium to send a message about the various superstitions and beliefs that are prevalent in the society.

In order to celebrate his 44th birthday, More and the guests cut a cake and also had a 'biryani party' as part of the birthday celebrations. More, who is also a member of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti said, "My family had advised me to celebrate my birthday at a hotel but I chose a crematorium so that people can know that there are no such things as ghosts and no untoward incidents happen if you celebrate at such places."

More's friend Anand Shinde, who had also joined the birthday celebrations said, "When More invited me to the party, I was initially in two minds because of the misconceptions about a crematorium being haunted by ghosts and other evil forces at night, but after I went there, I found that such beliefs were noting but misplaced conceptions."

