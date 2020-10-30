Mumbai, October 30: The Maharashtra government which plans to throw open suburban trains in Mumbai and adjoining areas for all, is reportedly looking at the use of technology to prevent overcrowding in trains. According to a Hindustan Times report, the state government is working on a web-based app and planning to introduce a colour-coding mechanism.

Three-time slots during the day have been proposed for all commuters and also a ladies special train for women passengers after every one hour. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has expressed concern about a spike in coronavirus cases following the Maharashtra government’s proposed move to allow Mumbai locals open for all commuters around the Diwali festival. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The civic body fears that this will lead to more people going out for shopping and will lead to overcrowding and will add to a rise in the infection. On the other hand, all restaurants in Mumbai have been allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity from Sunday (November 1), as compared to the existing 33 percent.

