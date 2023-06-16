Mumbai, June 16: In a distressing incident, a man allegedly poured petrol on his wife and set her on fire in the Kurla area on Wednesday. The man fled from the spot after setting his wife ablaze. An auto driver present on the spot rescued the woman and took her to a hospital. The accused, identified as Sanjay Thakur, was arrested by Mumbai Police.

According to the media reports, the incident took place near the Suman Nagar Bus Stop in Kurla on June 14 when the woman was waiting for a bus. The accused approached her and doused her with petrol before setting her on fire. He quickly ran away from the scene. Immediately following the incident, Mohammed Ismail, an auto driver who happened to be in the vicinity, promptly came to the aid of the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital. Student Set on Fire in Andhra Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Burnt Alive Reportedly for Pulling Up Sister's Harasser in Bapatla.

As per DCP Hemraj Rajput, the couple had been estranged for the past eighteen months due to unresolved domestic issues, which allegedly led the accused to attempt to kill his wife. On the complaint of the woman's brother, a case was registered against accused Sanjay Ramakant Thakur under sections 307, 326 (b) 504, 506 IPC at Nehrunagar police station. The man has been remanded to police custody until June 17 while authorities continue their ongoing investigation into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Sets Herself on Fire, Brother Continues Recording Video Instead of Saving Her in Shahjahanpur; Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

In another incident, a Noida man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire at their home in Wajidpur village when she objected to his drinking habits. On March 2 night, police received information that a man, Yadvendra Yadav, a native of Kannauj, had set his wife on fire at their home.

