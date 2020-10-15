Mumbai, October 15: The Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt to nab a youngster who was seen in a recent viral video performing a dangerous stunt on the narrow ledge of a high-rise building. The video, showing the man doing a handstand on the ledge of the building, was widely circulated on social media after which cops swung into action. Besides the man seen in the viral video, police are also looking for his two accomplices who recorded the stunt. Bikers in Delhi Caught Performing Daring Stunts on Road Near Vikas Marg; Watch Video.

In the beginning of the video, a young man is seen sipping an energy drink. He is sitting on the boundary wall of the 22nd floor of the building. He then jumps on to the ledge, which appears to be barely two feet in width, and performs handstand. His aides recorded the stunt and the video went viral. Police have identified the building where the stunt was performed and the three men involved. They all are absconding. Alain Robert, ‘French Spider-Man’ Lands in Trouble After He Illegally Climbed Frankfurt Skyscraper Deutsche Bahn in Germany (Watch Video).

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the video was made on October 11. Police found that the young man involved had in past made videos of him doing dangerous stunts and uploaded them on social media. The man performed the stunt on the ledge of Jai Bharat building in Kandivli.

Mumbai Man Performs Handstand on Ledge of High-Rise Building (WARNING - DON'T TRY THIS):

Hundreds of people lose their lives or injure themselves while trying to perform and record dangerous stunts. For them, it is an easy way to draw attention and get instant fame. The craze for talking selfies from dangerous locations is among such stunts. Social media platforms are flooded with videos and pictures of people

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).