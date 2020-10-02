Alain Robert, the French rock climber and urban climber, famously known as ‘French Spider-Man’ or the ‘Human Spider’ has once again made it to the headlines for scaling through a skyscraper. But this time, he is in trouble. According to reports, Robert clambered to the top of one of Frankfurt’s tallest building in Germany, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots. He is now facing criminal investigation and fine for scaling the building illegally. A video capturing his daring stunt has gone viral on social media that shows Robert climbing at the building at ease, and reaching at the top, with the spectators recording the entire scene.

Robert is quite famous for his free solo climbing, scaling skyscrapers using no climbing equipment except for a small bag of chalk and a pair of climbing shoes. Earlier too, he has got himself into trouble for climbing tall buildings with no permission. Frankfurt police reported that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorised climb. First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint against Rober for trespassing. Secondly, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. And finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb did not have the required authorisation and could incur a further fine. French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert Climbs One of The Tallest Skyscraper in Barcelona to Protest Coronavirus Panic.

Because he is a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit security against possible feature criminal proceedings and then released. In this article, we have attached the video that shows the French Spider-Man climbing one of the tallest buildings in Germany.

Watch the Video:

World-famous French climber Alain Robert - known as "Spider-Man" - illegally scaled Frankfurt's highest building, dressed as a cowboy and without a harness. For the latest videos, head here: https://t.co/Lr9GqQQacj pic.twitter.com/MKZPjp477R — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 1, 2020

As we said, Robert has often been into trouble for trespassing building premises. Because authorities do not generally give him permission for such dangerous exploits, he would appear at dawn on the site of whichever skyscraper he had chosen to climb. His act attracts crowds of onlookers who stop to watch him climb. Robert has climbed landmarks the Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and the Montparnasse Tower as well as other of the world's tallest skyscrapers.

