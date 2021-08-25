Mumbai, August 25: A 30-year-old man has been handed down one year of rigorous imprisonment after he was convicted on Monday of showing pornographic clips and masturbating in front of a five-year-old girl in 2016. The convict has been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 by a special POCSO court. In case of default in the payment of fine, the convict shall be sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three more months. Reports inform that the court directed that out of the total fine, Rs 8,000 is to be given as a compensation to the minor victim at the end of the appeal period.

According to report by the India Today, the minor girl, then five-year-old, used to learn Arabic from the convict. On the day of the incident in August 2016, the victim's uncle dropped her at a neighbouring mosque in the evening and around one-and-a-half hour later she was picked up by her father. On reaching home, she reportedly told her mother that the convict showed her some obscene clips and 'did something and then wiped his private parts clean.' Hyderabad: Man Sentenced to 25 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Niece.

Following which the victim's parents lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, the police had arrested the man and his phone was seized which reportedly contained pornographic material. During the court hearing, the defence claimed that the victim's family had not paid the fee and was false accusing the convict as they wanted the minor girl to be promoted to next girl, reported India Today. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for molesting 4-year-old Minor girl.

However the special judge Bharti Kale in the case noted that there was no evidence to show that the dispute was over the matter of no-payment of fee. Judge Kale added "I find it highly improbable that for the reason of fees, the mother will put at stake the future of her daughter." "Such offences affect the education of girl children. In the circumstances, I find that much leniency cannot be shown to the accused," the judge observed while handing down the punishment to the guilty.

