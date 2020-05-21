Mumbai: Migrant Workers Gather at Kandivali Ground After Two Uttar Pradesh-Bound Trains Cancelled at Borivali Station

Migrant Workers Gather at Kandivali Ground in Mumbai (Photo Creits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 21: A large number of migrant labourers gathered in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Thursday after two trains, that were scheduled to leave for Uttar Pradesh, were cancelled. According to a tweet by ANI, the migrant workers thronged at the grounds in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar after 2 of the 3 trains were cancelled on Thursday. The trains, which were cancelled, were scheduled to leave from Borivali for Uttar Pradesh. The Police requested the labourers to vacate the spot while the migrant workers requested to be sent to their home states. Tamil Nadu: Migrant Workers Gather in Coimbatore to Collect Passes for Shramik Special Trains Scheduled to Leave for UP & Bihar Today; Watch Video.

A similar incident was reported from Bandra in Mumbai on May 19 where scores of migrant labourers had gathered on the road which leads to Bandra Terminus. The Western Railway said a Shramik Special train was scheduled for Purnia from the Bandra Terminus in which passengers registered with the state authorities were to travel. However, many people, who were not registered had gathered on a road and a bridge near the station. A large number of migrants were seen carrying their luggages and running towards the gate of the Bandra Terminus. MHA Issues Revised SOP On Movement of Stranded Migrant Workers by Shramik Train, Check Details.

Last month, chaos had erupted in Bandra after hundreds of migrant workers had assembled near the Bandra station demanding transport for their repatriation to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.