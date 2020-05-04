Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai Police Directs Standalone Shops to Issue Tokens to Customers From Tuesday

Closed shops in Mumbai | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 4: The Mumbai Police directed standalone shops operating in the state capital to issue tokens to customers from tomorrow onwards. The move is aimed at preventing the gathering of large crowds at several of these shops, which are opened for the first time today since the imposition of lockdown on March 25. What is Open and Shut in Mumbai, Pune From May 4? From Liquor Shops, Offices to Barbershops and Salons, See Full List Issued.

The police has warned of annulling the ease in lockdown measures if the social distancing norms are flouted. In other words, the permission granted to standalone shops to operate during the third phase of lockdown may be rescinded if the guidelines issued by the government are not adhered to.

"Lockdown has its rules and exceptions to it have it too. Starting tomorrow, stand alone shops will issue tokens for customers to avoid crowding at counter. If social distancing is flouted, this service may have to be reconsidered," said a statement issued by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

See Mumbai Police Tweet

The Maharashtra government, in a statement issued on Sunday, announced that standalone shops exceeding not five per lane would be allowed to remain open from Monday in areas categorised as red zones as well. The relaxation was announced a day after it granted permits to all standalone shops in orange and green zones to operate during lockdown 3.0.

Earlier today, huge queues were witnessed in several parts of the city, including neighbouring Navi Mumbai and Thane, as liquor shops opened up after a gap of nearly 40 days. The state government has warned to rescind the measures if shopkeepers and consumers do not act responsibly.