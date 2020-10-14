Mumbai, October 14: The entire Mumbai, including Thane, and Navi Mumbai areas faced major power outage on Monday for long durations. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the possibility of foul play, sabotage can't be denied in the power failure incident.

BEST in a tweet informed that the city's power outage is because of the "TATAs incoming electric supply failure". Local train services in the Western and Central Line were disrupted as there was no power and they resumed before noon. Being a Monday, people were more hassled as it made them impossible to work. Online classes, exams were also cancelled due to power failure. Mumbai Power Outage: Several Areas Including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Without Electricity; BEST Says Failure Due to Interruption in Tata Power Supply.

Here's what Dr Nitin Raut said:

The possibility of foul play/sabotage can't be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Monday: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut pic.twitter.com/wfUw44RAmR — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The electricity went off on Monday at around 10 am and was restored in large parts of the city till late in the night. According to a Moneycontrol report, at 10.01 am on October 12, demand for power in Mumbai Metropolitan Region reached 2,600 MW. That was the time when the third of the four transmission lines that bring power to MMR, tripped and shut down. Soon, the fourth line also tripped. The four lines that were shut down are critical to filling the deficit in Mumbai's power supply.

