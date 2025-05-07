The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates for May 7, with thunderstorms and rain expected in several cities. Mumbai will experience thunderstorms with rain, with temperatures peaking at 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, reaching 36 degrees Celsius. Chennai will remain hot at 39 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky. Bengaluru is expected to have rain or thundershowers in the evening, with a high of 34 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will face a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers at 37 degrees Celsius. Shimla will remain cooler with thunderstorms and rain, reaching a high of 21 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata may experience thunder and lightning with temperatures rising to 36 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, May 06: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 7

Delhi Weather Today, May 7

Chennai Weather Today, May 7

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 7

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 7

Kolkata Weather Today, May 7

Shimla Weather Today, May 7

